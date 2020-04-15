K’taka to Test Influenza, Respiratory Ailment Cases for COVID-19

The Karnataka government has decided to test all persons suffering from influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for COVID-19 in the state from now on. The decision was announced by Cabinet Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday, 15 April. This is expected to help discover more cases in the state in the coming days.

The announcement comes hours after the state reported another COVID-19 related death. The victim, a 65-year-old male, was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was tested positive for H1NI and COVID-19 as well.