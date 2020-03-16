COVID-19: Karnataka CM Attends Lavish Wedding Despite Restrictions

Last week, Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with his cabinet colleagues to discuss precautionary measures taken to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The

The chief minister said that the government has decided to ban mass gathering and asked people to stay at home. The government also advised people against organising big events including wedding ceremonies.

“If you have already planned an event like marriage, restrict the number of attendees to 100,” the CM said.

The government has also advised IT companies to ask their employees to work from home.