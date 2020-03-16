COVID-19: Karnataka CM Attends Lavish Wedding Despite Restrictions
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, 15 March, attended a wedding ceremony of the daughter of BJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Belagavi, defying his own government's directive banning large gathering, including lavish weddings, The Hindu reported.
Last week, the state government ordered the shutting down of malls, cinema halls, schools, colleges, pubs, among other large gatherings across the state for a week starting Sunday. The directive was issued after Karnataka reported the country’s first fatality due to the novel coronavirus.
The wedding which was held on the lawns of Shagun gardens in the Udyambag industrial area in Belagavi, had a crowd estimated to be over 3,000, The Hindu reported , quoting a police officer on duty at the venue.
The venue was decorated with flowers, huge banners, with hundreds of cars parked on both sides of the Khanaourt road, according to The Hindu.
Yediyurappa arrived around 11 am and stayed for nearly an hour at the venue.
Last week, Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with his cabinet colleagues to discuss precautionary measures taken to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The
The chief minister said that the government has decided to ban mass gathering and asked people to stay at home. The government also advised people against organising big events including wedding ceremonies.
“If you have already planned an event like marriage, restrict the number of attendees to 100,” the CM said.
The government has also advised IT companies to ask their employees to work from home.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
