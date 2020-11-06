COVID-19: Karnataka Bans Use of Firecrackers During Deepavali 

Karnataka government on Friday, 6 November banned the sale and use of firecrackers during Deepavali festival in the state.

“… we have discussed this, and we have decided to ban bursting crackers during Deepavali. The government will be issuing an order soon. So, because of COVID-19 and other reason, this time around, we have banned the use of firecrackers,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

When asked what category of firecrackers will be banned, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided to ban all firecrackers.