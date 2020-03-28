COVID-19: Indira Canteens in Karnataka to Serve Free Food to Needy

People going to the canteens will have to maintain 1m distance between each other. The food packets will be delivered by personnel who will be wearing gloves and a mask. Hand wash facilities will be provided at every canteen.

Breakfast will be served between 7.30 and 10 am. The timings for lunch are 12.30- 3 pm and dinner will be served between 7.30 and 9 pm. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the number of food packets per Indira Canteen will depend upon how many of them are present in each Assembly constituency. “It will also depend on the average footfall at each canteen. We have the data for this,” a BBMP official said.