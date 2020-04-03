COVID-19: India’s Oldest Survivor Discharged From Kerala Hospital

Riju had moved to Italy with his parents after completing BSc in Radiology in Kerala. The Quint reported that on 29 Februrary, when Riju and his parents left Italy, they were screened at the airport there but weren’t checked at Kochi Airport. His sister’s family had come to receive them.

On 6 March, following directions, Riju, his parents and grandparents checked into Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and on 8 March, tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately, they called for Riju’s sister’s family and their two cousins who live next door to get tested as well.