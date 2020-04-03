COVID-19: India’s Oldest Survivor Discharged From Kerala Hospital
India’s oldest coronavirus survivor, a 93-year-old man, and his wife have been discharged from the government Medical College Hospital in Kerala on Friday, 3 April, after fully recovering from the infection. Doctors are referring to this incident as a “medical cure”, officials told PTI.
“The decision to discharge them was taken after the latest sample result also came negative”, a state government official said.
Riju had moved to Italy with his parents after completing BSc in Radiology in Kerala. The Quint reported that on 29 Februrary, when Riju and his parents left Italy, they were screened at the airport there but weren’t checked at Kochi Airport. His sister’s family had come to receive them.
On 6 March, following directions, Riju, his parents and grandparents checked into Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and on 8 March, tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately, they called for Riju’s sister’s family and their two cousins who live next door to get tested as well.
Riju has been all praise for the Kerala Health Department for the medical care it provided – from curated meals to loving nurses and doctors who became family.
His entire family has one lesson to share – “coronavirus is not the end of the world”.
“People need not be scared. If you listen to the advice given by doctors, nurses and medical professionals, then we don’t need to worry, When we were first admitted, we thought we were on a path to death. It was scary. But after complete medical support and several counselling sessions, we gathered the confidence that we shall overcome this too.”Riju to The Quint.
He also said that regular counselling sessions were held by the medical staff and they were constantly reassured that this can be dealt with just like another viral fever.
(Inputs: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)