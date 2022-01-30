COVID-19: India Records 2.34 Lakh Cases, Positivity Rate at 14.5%

India recorded 2,34,281 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, 30 January, according to the Union Health Ministry.

That is a marginal decline from the previous day's numbers of 2,35,532.

The country did, however, see 893 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as compared to the 871 deaths that were recorded on Saturday, 29 January.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.5 percent, while the number of active cases in the country is at 18,84,937.