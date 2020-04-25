In a letter dated Saturday, 25 April, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) leader in West Bengal has complained of non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and lack of sufficient security provided by the state, ANI reported.The letter addressed to the state chief secretary, and signed by Apurva Chandra, additional secretary to GOI and team leader, mentions that the team has been in Kolkata since 20 April and has written four letters to the government till date.“No response has been received to any of the letters till date,” the letter added.The letter further mentioned that the state chief secretary’s stand on IMCT is that it is free to visit anywhere and senior officers of the state government cannot waste their time as it is “in violation of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”The state government is expected to provide logistical support and help in field visits, the letter stated. It further questioned if the state government will take responsibility of the security of IMCT if it moves around without any police escort.“Whether it is fact that IMCT has ever asked that senior officers of the state government should accompany IMCT. In fact, on the visit of 24 April, only the junior level officers of the health department accompanied the IMCT. The only expectation of the IMCT is that doctors and officers at the venue should meet provide information to the IMCT,” the letter reads.COVID-19: WB Writes to MHA, Assures Cooperation to Central TeamsIMCT’s Observations on Howrah VisitIn another letter, on observations made by the IMCT on its visit from Friday, 24 April, to Howrah district, the team raised issues with quarantine centres and surveillance zones. It also enquire about PPE stock and contact tracing or quarantining of individuals who returned from Delhi's Markaz event.In the Damorjala quarantine centre, inmates expressed satisfaction about food and stay arrangements, however, they expressed apprehension towards people being taken in “a cramped van” to get tested without proper social distancing being maintained, the letter stated.The IMCT was told that health workers are not a part of the surveillance team and were likely to join on Monday. It further asked that the team should be provided with complete data on surveillance carried out in containment zones like number of households and individuals affected among others.COVID Politics in WB: Mamata’s Many Missteps That Worsened CrisisIt further asked for information on availability of PPEs and other safety equipments for health workers at all COVID-19 hospitals.The West Bengal government had assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the state, reported news agency PTI.In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had said that it’s not true that the two IMCTs had not been provided with any cooperation by the state government since he had two meetings with one team and was in touch with the other.(With inputs from ANI, PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)