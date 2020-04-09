Hyderabad Store Refuses Two Manipuri Men Entry, Manager Detained
Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the management of a supermarket in the city, after it refused entry to two natives of Manipur. The entire episode was caught on camera and went viral on social media. It not only caught the attention of the police but also Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
Following this, two employees of the supermarket have been detained.
The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday, 9 April, at Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram. The two citizens from the Northeast, despite showing their identity cards and even communicating to the guards in Hindi, were asked to turn back claiming “they looked like foreigners.”
‘Speak Telugu’
In the video, the two men could be heard telling the guard that they were in the store to buy groceries and they shouldn’t be discriminated against just because their faces looked different. To which, the guard is seen asking them to move aside, saying customers are being inconvenienced.
The guard also took the help of another customer to translate what the two men, who were speaking in English, were saying and later told the customer to tell the duo that they were not allowed. When the two men started speaking in Hindi, in an attempt to convince the guard, he can be hear saying, “speak in Telugu.”
The guard argued that he was merely following orders and there was no point in arguing with him.
Video Gets Minister’s Attention
A twitter user Jonah (@jtrichao), who identified as a friend of the two men who faced the discrimination, posted the video on Twitter and wrote: “Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian (sic).”
“What surprises me is that the other bystanders did nothing to help them out too. This is appalling by any standards. Racism still has a place in our society even in the midst of this pandemic. Sadly, we are fighting two pandemic (sic),” he added.
This tweet caught the Union minister’s attention.
Police Case Filed
Later, Hyderabad police tweeted saying a police case has been registered. “#FiR 344/2020 registered u/s 153,188, 341 IPC against store manager & 2 guards of #StarMarket at Vansthalipuram PS. #Accused are in #custody.#Regretted #Incident. Police will not tolerate such act,” tweeted one of the Hyderabad police twitter handles.
The Principal Secretary (Urban), Arvind Kumar, also issued an apology on behalf of the government.
The police have since detained the manager of the supermarket and another one of the outlet’s staff.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)