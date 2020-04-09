Hyderabad Store Refuses Two Manipuri Men Entry, Manager Detained

Hyderabad Police have registered a case against the management of a supermarket in the city, after it refused entry to two natives of Manipur. The entire episode was caught on camera and went viral on social media. It not only caught the attention of the police but also Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Following this, two employees of the supermarket have been detained.

The incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday, 9 April, at Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram. The two citizens from the Northeast, despite showing their identity cards and even communicating to the guards in Hindi, were asked to turn back claiming “they looked like foreigners.”