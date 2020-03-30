COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues Advisory for Elderly People

Stating that the course of COVID-19 tends to be more severe in the case of the elderly population, resulting in higher mortality, the Union Health Ministry has issued a health advisory, listing some "dos" and "don'ts" for reducing the transmission of the virus among the aged section.

The advisory said globally, COVID-19 has impacted several lives and is steadily increasing its reach.

While the Indian government has taken stringent actions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a nationwide lockdown, it is also critical for each one of us to follow the protocols and take necessary measures and precautions to break the chain of transmission of the disease, it added.