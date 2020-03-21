COVID-19: Govt Caps Price of 200ml Hand Sanitiser Bottle at Rs 100
Amid panic buying and rising prices of hand sanitisers, the government has capped the price of a 200ml bottle to Rs 100.
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday, 20 March, said that the government has set the prices of essential items like hand sanitisers and face masks, which are reportedly being hoarded by the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.
Paswan said that under the Essential Commodities Act, the cost of fabric used in two and three-ply masks will remain the same as it was on 12 February 2020 and that their respective prices would be Rs 8 and Rs 10.
Going on to speak about hand sanitisers, the Union minister said that the price of a 200ml bottle would not exceed Rs 100 and that bottles of other sizes should be priced accordingly as well. He added that this price capping would remain in place till 30 June.
The government on Friday, 13 March, had notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act to declare masks (2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitisers as ‘essential commodities’ up to 30 June, 2020.
These items will remain under essential commodities segment till June-end, a decision which has empowered the Centre as well states to regulate production, quality, distributions of masks and hand sanitisers. It will also allow the Centre to smoothen sale and availability of these items, and carry out operations against speculators.
(With inputs from PTI.)
