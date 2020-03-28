3 Doctors in Mumbai Test Positive for Coronavirus, 1 Dies
At least three doctors in Mumbai have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an India Today report. One of them, a senior octogenarian doctor from Saifee Hospital, died on Friday, 27 March.
Dr Behranwala underwent a CT scan at the Saifee Hospital and was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the hospital. The surgeon was then transferred to the special isolation facility at the PD Hinduja Hospital, where he subsequently died.
“All containment and surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of our staff patients and visitors. Saifee Hospital reiterates that the hospital is fully operational,” the statement added.
It is suspected that the doctor had acquired the virus from relatives who had recently returned from the UK, while the other two were infected through contact with patients.
One of these doctors, aged 53, tested positive reportedly along with his 43-year-old wife and 20-year-old daughter.
(With inputs from India Today)
