A 30-year-old man in Delhi was allegedly thrashed by a policeman for 'hugging people', reported The Indian Express. The cop has now been suspended.The incident was captured in a video where a policeman can be seen attacking the man with a stick. The victim is seen being chased and cornered. When he tries to get up and walk away, locals are also seen joining the cops in hitting him with sticks.When a passerby enquires about the incident, a man is heard saying, "He was hugging people near the park."The man was later identified as Imran, an AC repairman, who lives with his family in Sagarpur area, where the incident happened, reported The Indian Express. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan tweeted the video urging the Delhi Police to take action against the policeman. He said he has personally spoken to Imran.Speaking to The Quint, Additional DCP of South West District, Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We are conducting an inquiry into the matter. For now, the police officer has been suspended... we are inquiring as to what had happened, why it had happened, we know some details but I cant put it in words right now."