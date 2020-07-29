With 1 Lakh New Cases in 48 Hrs, India’s COVID Tally Over 15.31 L
India on Wednesday, 29 July, recorded close to one lakh new COVID-19 cases within a span of 48 hours, taking the country’s tally over the 15 lakh-mark.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in India stands at 15,31,669, including 5,09,447 active cases, 9,88,030 discharged/migrated and 34,193 deaths.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases topped 16.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 6,59,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,667,130, while the fatalities rose to 6,59,045, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,349,324 and 1,49,235, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 2,483,191 infections and 88,539 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third and is followed by Russia (8,22,060), South Africa (4,59,761), Mexico (4,02,697), Peru (3,89,717), Chile (3,49,800), the UK (3,02,293), Iran (2,96,273), Spain (2,80,610 ), Pakistan (2,75,225), Saudi Arabia (2,70,831), Colombia (2,57,101), Italy (2,46,488), Bangladesh (2,29,185 ),Turkey (2,27,982), France (2,21,077), Germany (2,07,707 ), Argentina (1,73,355 ), Canada (1,16,871), Iraq (1,15,332), Qatar (1,09,880) and Indonesia (1,02,051), the CSSE figures showed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
