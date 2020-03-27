COVID-19 Spikes in Kerala: 39 New Cases, 34 From Kasargod

The Kerala government had announced an ambitious scheme on Wednesday to open community kitchens across the state. The municipality and panchayat officials have been instructed to home deliver food to those in quarantine, people with disabilities, the marginalised, those who are unable to go out, and the elderly.

Kerala has 1,10,299 people under observation now, 616 of them in hospitals, he said. Of them, 122 were admitted today.

The state has tested 5,679 samples so far, of which 4,448 have tested negative. The rest of the results are still awaited.