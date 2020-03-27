COVID-19 Spikes in Kerala: 39 New Cases, 34 From Kasargod
A huge spike of 39 new COVID-19 positive cases was recorded in Kerala on Friday, 27 March, the highest number of cases ever reported from any state in a day. Of these, 34 persons are from Kasargod, two from Kannur, one from Thrissur, one from Kozhikode and one from Kollam, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 176, including 13 who have recovered.
The Kerala government had announced an ambitious scheme on Wednesday to open community kitchens across the state. The municipality and panchayat officials have been instructed to home deliver food to those in quarantine, people with disabilities, the marginalised, those who are unable to go out, and the elderly.
Kerala has 1,10,299 people under observation now, 616 of them in hospitals, he said. Of them, 122 were admitted today.
The state has tested 5,679 samples so far, of which 4,448 have tested negative. The rest of the results are still awaited.
