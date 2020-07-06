COVID Patient Critical After Jumping Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Delhi
The patient allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building.
- A COVID-19 positive patient is critically injured after he reportedly tried to take his own life at Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday, 6 July, ANI reported, quoting Delhi Police.
- The patient allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital building, ANI quoted DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya as saying.
(Further details awaited)
Published: 06 Jul 2020, 10:17 AM IST
