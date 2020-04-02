Corona: Padma Shri Awardee, Golden Temple’s Ex-‘Hazuri Raagi’ Dies
A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Amritsar, died early Thursday morning, 2 April, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official told PTI.
The 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official said. Principal, Government Medical College, Sujata Sharma said his condition deteriorated on Wednesday evening, following which he was put on ventilator support. He died at 4:30 am on Thursday.
He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for chest infection after he had complained of breathlessness and dizziness, she said.
According to NDTV, Nirmal Singh, a 2009 Padma Shri awardee, is survived by his wife, two daughters and son.
The samples of his two daughters, son, wife, a driver and six others, who went along with him to Chandigarh, would be taken for testing, officials said.
The Chandigarh administration has also been informed about the religious gathering at sector 27 in Chandigarh to take necessary steps in this regard, they said.
The man was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009. He had the knowledge of all the 31 'Raags' in the Gurbani of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.
Punjab has so far reported 46 coronavirus cases – 19 from Nawanshahr, 10 from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana, two from Amritsar and one from Patiala.
Of the 46 cases, one patient was discharged from the hospital after his second test results were negative.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
We'll get through this!
