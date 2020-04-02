Corona: Padma Shri Awardee, Golden Temple’s Ex-‘Hazuri Raagi’ Dies

A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Amritsar, died early Thursday morning, 2 April, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official told PTI.

The 62-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the official said. Principal, Government Medical College, Sujata Sharma said his condition deteriorated on Wednesday evening, following which he was put on ventilator support. He died at 4:30 am on Thursday.

He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for chest infection after he had complained of breathlessness and dizziness, she said.

According to NDTV, Nirmal Singh, a 2009 Padma Shri awardee, is survived by his wife, two daughters and son.