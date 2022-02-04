COVID-19: India Reports Decline With 1.49 Lakh New Cases, 1,072 Deaths

India recorded 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1,072 deaths on Friday, 4 February.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 14,35,569. So far, 168.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

The daily positivity rate marginally decreased to 9.27 percent from Thursday's 10.99 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 12.03 percent.