COVID-19: India Reports Decline With 1.49 Lakh New Cases, 1,072 Deaths
India recorded 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1,072 deaths on Friday, 4 February.
The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 14,35,569. So far, 168.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
The daily positivity rate marginally decreased to 9.27 percent from Thursday's 10.99 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 12.03 percent.
34 States/Union Territories (UTs) in the country recording a decline in cases and positivity rate, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
Schools are fully open in 11 states and closed in nine states, the Ministry of Education informed on Thursday.
Delhi reported 2,668 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths and 3,895 recoveries on Thursday.
65 Percent in 15-18 Age Group Vaccinated With First Dose: Union Health Minister
65 percent of COVID vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been jabbed with the first vaccine dose in one month, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Friday.
Odisha Reports 2,697 New Cases
Odisha reported 2,697 new COVID cases and 7,487 recoveries on Thursday Active cases: 30493 Total recoveries: 12,22,867
Mizoram Reports 1,956 New Cases
Mizoram reported 1,956 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 15,632. The positivity rate currently stands at 30.91 percent.
