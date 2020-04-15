Man Shot at in Greater Noida After He Coughs During Ludo Game

Coughing in times of coronavirus is bound to invite fearful stares, but when a 25-year-old man in Greater Noida coughed during a ludo game, he was shot and injured by a fellow villager who accused him of “trying to spread the disease”, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday, 13 April at a temple in Dayanagar village under Jarcha police station, where four people, including the man who received gunshot injuries, were playing the board game.

The injured man, Prashant Singh alias Pravesh, was hospitalised, and is now out of danger, while the accused, Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu (30), is yet to be arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

Both are residents of Dayanagar village and engaged in agriculture, according to the police.