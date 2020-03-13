COVID-19: Three Male Nurses Asked to Vacate Home by Landlord
Three male nurses, who were taking care of coronavirus affected patients at the Kottayam medical college hospital, Kerala were asked to vacate their rented home by their landlord on Friday, 13 March.
The three were working in different shifts.
When they completed their shifts this morning and went home for taking rest, the house owner asked them to vacate, one of them said.
Loading...
The landlord could not be reached for comments.
Three positive coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )