24,879 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.67 L; Biggest Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 24,879 to 7,67,296 on Thursday, 9 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike till now. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 487 to 21,129.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 2,69,789 active cases across the country, while 4,76,377 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.