24,879 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.67 L; Biggest Spike

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

Updated09 Jul 2020, 05:20 AM IST
India
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 24,879 to 7,67,296 on Thursday, 9 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike till now. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 487 to 21,129.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 2,69,789 active cases across the country, while 4,76,377 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

  • The Indian Navy on Wednesday said it has completed Operation Samudra Setu, bringing back nearly 4,000 Indians from three countries
  • Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to over 2.23 lakh
  • Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases and 48 fatalities
  • The district magistrate of Bihar’s Patna has ordered a lockdown from 10 to 16 July
149 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, Tally Rises to 22,212

As many as new 149 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22,212 and the death toll to 489.

