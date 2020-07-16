32,695 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 9.68 L; Biggest Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 32,695 to 9,68,876 on Thursday, 16 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 606 to 24,915.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,31,146 active cases across the country, while 6,12,814 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases, news agency AFP reported, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country that is the worst-affected by the COVID-19 outbreak has recorded close to 3.5 million cases so far.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 7,975 new cases, taking its tally to 2,75,640, while Delhi saw 1,647 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 1,16,993
- The Meghalaya government will block entry into the state from 24 to 31 July in view of rising COVID-19 cases
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control, but cautioned against complacency.
- Globally, over 13.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll being over 5.83 lakh
