29,429 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 9.36 L; Biggest Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 29,429 to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, 15 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 582 to 24,309.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,19,840 active cases across the country, while 5,92,031 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
- A week-long lockdown is in force in Bengaluru till 5 am on 22 July amid rising COVID-19 cases
- Lockdown will be imposed in Bihar from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state’s Deputy CM said on Tuesday
- The Centre on Wednesday said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved to 63.20 percent
- Globally, more than 13.2 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with over 5,77,000 people having died
Recovery Rate Among COVID-19 Patients Improves to 63.20%: Centre
The Centre on Wednesday said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved to 63.20 percent, with the recoveries/deaths ratio standing at 96.05 : 3.95 percent.
