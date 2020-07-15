29,429 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 9.36 L; Biggest Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 29,429 to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, 15 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 582 to 24,309.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,19,840 active cases across the country, while 5,92,031 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.