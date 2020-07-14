28,498 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 9.06 L; 23,727 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 28,498 to 9,06,752 on Tuesday, 14 July, while the death toll increased by 553 to 23,727.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,11,565 active cases across the country, while 5,71,459 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
- The Centre on Tuesday said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved to 63.02 percent
- Delhi on Monday reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,13,740
- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recorded 6,497 and 4,328 cases respectively on Monday
- Bengaluru will be observing a complete lockdown from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July
- Globally, over 13 million people have been infected by coronavirus so far, with the death toll over 5,72,000
Recovery Rate Improves to 63.02%: Centre
The Centre on Tuesday said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved to 63.02 percent, with the recoveries/death ratio standing at 96.01 : 3.99 percent.
1,20,92,503 Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
As many as 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 13 July, of which 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.
