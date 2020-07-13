28,701 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 8.78 L; Biggest Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 28,701 to 8,78,254 on Monday, 13 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike in numbers yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 500 to 23,174.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,01,609 active cases across the country, while 5,53,470 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.