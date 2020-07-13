Live

28,701 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 8.78 L; Biggest Spike

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

Updated13 Jul 2020, 07:02 AM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 28,701 to 8,78,254 on Monday, 13 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike in numbers yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 500 to 23,174.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,01,609 active cases across the country, while 5,53,470 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Snapshot
  • The UP government on Sunday announced that it will continue putting the state under lockdown during weekends to curb the spread of COVID-19
  • Karnataka Minister CT Ravi said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus
  • A total of 1,18,06,256 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 12 July, of which 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday, the ICMR said
7:02 AM, 13 Jul

616 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Rises to 13,737

Odisha has reported 616 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally in the state to 13,737 and the death toll to 70.

7:00 AM, 13 Jul

Lockdown Restrictions Reimposed in Kashmir

Strict lockdown restrictions have been reimposed in most parts of Kashmir after a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the Valley over the last one week, officials were quoted by PTI as saying on Monday.

4:06 AM, 13 Jul

(Graphic: The Quint)

Published: 13 Jul 2020, 03:53 AM IST

