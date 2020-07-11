COVID-19: India Crosses 8 Lakh Mark; Lockdown in Several States
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 27,114 to cross the eight lakh mark on Saturday, 11 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 519 to 22,123.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are now 2,83,407 active cases in the country, while 5,15,386 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Earlier on Friday, the drug controller of India, cleared Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, for “restricted emergency use” to treat COVID-19 patients, officials told PTI.
- Lockdowns have been announced in various states to curb the spread of coronavirus; UP govt has announced a two-day lockdown, while a lockdown has been implemented in the containment ares of West Bengal
Goa CM Rules Out Possibility of a Lockdown in the State
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the state where the number of coronavirus cases have been rising, reported PTI.
Over 8 Lakh Cases in India
COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114. The total number of cases stand at 8,20,916, while the number of cured/discharged patients is at 5,15,386.
Itolizumab Allowed For 'Restricted' COVID Treatment
Itolizumab, used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, has been approved by drug regulator for ‘restricted use’ to treat COVID-19 patients, reported PTI.
The approval comes after the clinical trials were found satisfactory by the expert committee, comprising pulmonologists, pharmacologists and medicine experts from AIIMS, the news agency quoted the official as saying.
Over 1 Crore Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till 10 July
1,13,07,002 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 10 July, says Indian Council of Medical Research.
Lockdown in 5 Districts in Bihar
Lockdown has been imposed in five districts of Nalanda, Vaishali, Begusarai, Jamui and Gopalganj in Bihar.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.