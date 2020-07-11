COVID-19: India Crosses 8 Lakh Mark; Lockdown in Several States

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 27,114 to cross the eight lakh mark on Saturday, 11 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 519 to 22,123.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are now 2,83,407 active cases in the country, while 5,15,386 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Earlier on Friday, the drug controller of India, cleared Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, for “restricted emergency use” to treat COVID-19 patients, officials told PTI.