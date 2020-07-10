26,506 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.93 L; Biggest Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 26,506 to 7,93,802 on Friday, 10 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 475 to 21,604.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are now 2,76,685 active cases in the country, while 4,95,512 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 65,551 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a new record, with its tally being over 3.1 million, news agency AFP reported, citing the Johns Hopkins University data.
- Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced lockdown from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on 13 July
- Bolivia’s Interim President Jeanine Anez has tested positive for coronavirus
115 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan; Tally Rises to 22,678
Rajasthan has reported 115 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally in the state to 22,678 and the death toll to 495.
755 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha; Tally Rises to 11,956
As many as 755 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 11,956, including 56 people who have died.
US Records Record 65,551 New Coronavirus Cases in 24-Hour Period
The United States has recorded 65,551 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a new record, with its tally being over 3.1 million, news agency AFP reported on Friday, citing the Johns Hopkins University data.
