26,506 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 7.93 L; Biggest Spike

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 26,506 to 7,93,802 on Friday, 10 July, in what is the biggest one-day spike. The death toll increased by 475 to 21,604.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are now 2,76,685 active cases in the country, while 4,95,512 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 65,551 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a new record, with its tally being over 3.1 million, news agency AFP reported, citing the Johns Hopkins University data.