18,653 New Cases Take India’s COVID Tally to 5.85 L; 17,400 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 18,653 to 5,85,493 on Wednesday, 1 July, while the death toll increased by 507 to 17,400. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,20,114 active cases across the country, while 3,47,978 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Maharashtra on Tuesday had reported 4,878 new coronavirus cases and 245 fatalities, taking its tally to 1,74,761 and the death toll to 7,855. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu and Delhi, 3,943 and 2,199 new infections were recorded respectively.