18,653 New Cases Take India’s COVID Tally to 5.85 L; 17,400 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 18,653 to 5,85,493 on Wednesday, 1 July, while the death toll increased by 507 to 17,400. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 2,20,114 active cases across the country, while 3,47,978 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Maharashtra on Tuesday had reported 4,878 new coronavirus cases and 245 fatalities, taking its tally to 1,74,761 and the death toll to 7,855. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu and Delhi, 3,943 and 2,199 new infections were recorded respectively.
- PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases, warned against negligence in personal and social behaviour
- The guidelines for Unlock 2, issued by the Centre, are to implemented from Wednesday
- Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted saying he has become “more and more angry at China” as the pandemic spreads “its ugly face across the world”
18,653 New Cases Take India’s COVID-19 Tally to 5.85 Lakh; 17,400 Deaths
‘More and More Angry at China’: Trump Over COVID-19 Outbreak
Sharpening his attack on China amid the COVID-19 outbreak, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted saying he has become "more and more angry at China" as the pandemic spreads "its ugly face across the world".
