The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 52,952 on Thursday, 7 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 35,902 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,783 people have died. As many as 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.India is currently under the third phase of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, with some relaxations being granted to areas falling under green and orange zones, while most restrictions continue in the red zones.Meanwhile, the United States has recorded coronavirus 2,073 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, AFP reported on Thursday, 7 May, citing Johns Hopkins University. The country has recorded over 1.2 million cases.The tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital Delhi has climbed to 5,532, with the death toll at 65Mumbai has recorded a total of 10,527 COVID-19 cases so far, with the death toll touching 412US President Donald Trump has said that the coronavirus crisis is 'worse than the Pearl Harbor' or 9/11 incidents, reported AFPAddressing a Buddh Purnima event virtually amid the coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise."I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, the situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations, but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us," Modi said."During this difficult time of the coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour," he added.He asserted that India is standing selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in the country or abroad."Today, India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe. India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same... All of us have to fight together to defeat coronavirus."PM Modi, as quoted by ANIThe first special train for migrant workers will leave from Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Around 1,200 migrant workers of MP staying in shelters homes in the national capital will be travelling in the train, reported ANI. The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 52,952 on Thursday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 35,902 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,783 people have died. As many as 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the coronavirus crisis is 'worse than the Pearl Harbor' or 9/11 incidents, AFP reported.The country has been the worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.