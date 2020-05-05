The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 46,433 on Tuesday, 5 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 32,138 active cases across the country, while 1,568 people have died. As many as 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.As many as 3,900 cases and 195 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, in what is the biggest spike till now.India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, with certain relaxations granted to areas falling under green and orange zones, while most restrictions continue in the red zones.Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 1,015 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which makes it the lowest in a month, AFP reported on Tuesday, 5 May, citing the Johns Hopkins tracker.The government will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds from 7 MayLong queues were witnessed outside liquor stores on the first day of relaxations on 4 May, with the Delhi government later deciding to levy a ‘special corona fee’, which will be 70% of MRP, on alcohol saleCongress President Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre on Tuesday over the issue of travel of migrant workersAs many as 38 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,099, including 1,577 active cases and 82 deaths.The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 46,433 on Tuesday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 32,138 active cases across the country, while 1,568 people have died. As many as 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.As many as 3,900 cases and 195 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, in what is the biggest spike till now.Three ships have been sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the defence spokesperson said on Tuesday, reported PTI. The ships will be returning to Kochi. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)