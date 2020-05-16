The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 85,940 on Saturday, 16 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,035 active cases across the country, while 2,752 people have died. As many as 30,152 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.Twenty-four migrants have been killed and many injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck at around 3 am on Saturday, 15 May, in Uttar Pradesh, making this the latest incident in which stranded migrant workers have been killed in an accident while trying to return home.In her third consecutive press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the third tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ for agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries and other allied activities on Friday.Mizoram has extended the lockdown till 31 May to check spread of coronavirus, PTI reported on Friday, 15 May, quoting an officialAssam on Friday wrote to the Centre about extending the lockdown by two more weeks beyond 17 MayA part of the Army headquarters in Delhi has been sealed after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19The Delhi government has reportedly suggested to the Centre that buses, metro, autos and taxis be allowed to operate with strict social distancing norms after 17 MayThe number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 85,940 on Saturday, 16 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,035 active cases across the country, while 2,752 people have died. As many as 30,152 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States will donate ventilators to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that both the United States and India are cooperating on vaccine development in order to beat the "invisible enemy."Twenty-four migrants have been killed and many injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck at around 3 am in Uttar Pradesh, making this the latest incident in which stranded migrant workers have been killed in an accident while trying to return home.The district courts, family courts, labour courts and industrial tribunals in Karnataka will remain closed till 6 June 2020, ANI reported on Saturday, 16 May. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.