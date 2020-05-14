The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 on Thursday, 14 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 49,219 active cases across the country, while 2,549 people have died. As many as 26,234 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,722 new COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths have been recorded.Meanwhile, eight labourers were killed and as many as 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna in the wee hours of Thursday, 14 May, ANI reported. The deceased were reportedly on their way to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra amid the lockdown.Six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being run over by an Uttar Pradesh state bus late on WednesdayOn Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by PM Modi to boost the economyThe US has recorded 1,813 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 84,059, AFP reported, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally The PM-CARES Fund Trust has allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19, including Rs 2,000 crore for ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourersIndia is currently under the third phase of the lockdown till 17 May to curb the spread of the virusThe number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 on Thursday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 49,219 active cases across the country, while 2,549 people have died. As many as 26,234 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,722 new COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths have been recorded.Eight labourers were killed and as many as 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported.The deceased were reportedly on their way to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra amid the lockdown. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital.The US has recorded 1,813 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 84,059, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.