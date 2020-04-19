COVID-19: India Tally at 15,712; No Lockdown Relaxations in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an address on Sunday, 19 April said that there won’t be any relaxations in the lockdown in the national capital for at least a week and that a review meet will be held on 27 April to assess the situation.
“We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week,” he said.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, stood at 15,712 with the number of deaths standing at at least 507.
These include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients cured/discharged and one migrated person.
Snapshotclose
- Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that the mortality rate in India stands at 3.3 percent; with the highest in the 60+ age group
- China’s imported cases of coronavirus increased to 1,566 with 27 fresh ones, while its revised death toll stood at 4,632 with 50 percent jump in fatality figures from Wuhan
- The United States passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University
COVID-19: NDMC to Slap Rs 1,000 Fine for Spitting, Urinating in Public Places
Those found spitting or urinating in public in the areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine, the civic body said, aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The order comes in compliance with a three-day old directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which made spitting in public spaces a punishable offence.
44 New COVID-19 Cases in Thane District, Tally at 364
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease.
One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12.
So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan- Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.
Gujarat COVID-19 Tally at 1,604, Over 1000 in Ahmedabad
With 228 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state tally goes up to 1,604. At least 140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad take district’s tally over 1,000.
Delhi Won't Have Any Relaxations: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an address said that there won’t be any relaxations in the lockdown in the national capital for at least a week and that a review meet will be held on 27 April to assess the situation.
“We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week,” he said.