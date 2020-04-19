COVID-19: India Tally at 15,712; No Lockdown Relaxations in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an address on Sunday, 19 April said that there won’t be any relaxations in the lockdown in the national capital for at least a week and that a review meet will be held on 27 April to assess the situation.

“We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, stood at 15,712 with the number of deaths standing at at least 507.

These include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients cured/discharged and one migrated person.