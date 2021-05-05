3.82 L New COVID Cases, 3,780 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.06 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Wednesday, 5 May, reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148. The death toll increased by 3,780 to 2,26,188.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,87,229 active cases across the country, while 1,69,51,731 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,38,439 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus cases and 891 deaths
- Delhi on Tuesday reported 19,953 new cases, with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, and 338 deaths
- Over 16.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May, amid shortages of doses reported across several states
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
10-Day Lockdown in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown from 7 May to 16 May to check spread of COVID-19.
3.82 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,780 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.06 Cr
India on Wednesday reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148. The death toll increased by 3,780 to 2,26,188.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,87,229 active cases across the country, while 1,69,51,731 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,38,439 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Conduct Detailed Review of Hospitals to Prevent Fire Mishaps: MHA to States
The Home Ministry on Wednesday asked states and Union territories to conduct a detailed review of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent fire incidents, at a time when they are running at full capacity due to the COVID surge.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.