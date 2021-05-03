Live
3.68 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,417 Deaths in India; Tally Nears 2 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Monday, 3 May, reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,99,25,604. The death toll increased by 3,417 to 2,18,959.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,13,642 active cases across the country, while 1,62,93,003 patients have been discharged, with 3,00,732 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Snapshot
- More than 15.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May, amid shortages of doses reported across several states
- Delhi on Sunday reported 20,394 new cases and 407 deaths
