3.68 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,417 Deaths in India; Tally Nears 2 Cr

India on Monday, 3 May, reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,99,25,604. The death toll increased by 3,417 to 2,18,959.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,13,642 active cases across the country, while 1,62,93,003 patients have been discharged, with 3,00,732 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.