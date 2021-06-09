92,596 New COVID Cases, 2,219 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.9 Cr
India on Wednesday, 9 June, reported 92,596 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,90,89,069. The death toll increased by 2,219 to 3,53,528.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 12,31,415 active cases across the country, while 2,75,04,126 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,62,664 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,891 new coronavirus cases and 295 deaths
- Delhi reported 316 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.44 percent, and 41 fatalities on Tuesday
- Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday lifted the COVID-19 curfew from all districts, with the night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am to continue
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in the state will be lifted, with a night curfew to be in force from 7 pm to 5 am
- A fresh order for vaccines has been been placed, with 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore of Covaxin to be procured, the Centre said on Wednesday
19.85 Lakh Samples Tested For COVID on Tuesday: ICMR
As many as 37,01,93,563 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 8 June, of which 19,85,967 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
