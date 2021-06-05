1.2 L New COVID Cases in India; TN Lockdown Extended Till 14 June
India on Saturday, 5 June, reported 1,20,529 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,86,94,879. The death toll increased by 3,380 to 3,44,082.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 15,55,248 active cases across the country, while 2,67,95,549 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,97,894 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till 6 am on 14 June with some relaxations given, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.
- Maharashtra on Friday announced 5-level ‘Mission Begin Again’ unlock guidelines, which would be effective from 7 June
- The state on Friday reported 14,152 new coronavirus cases and 289 deaths
- Delhi, meanwhile, reported 523 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.68 percent, and 50 fatalities on Friday
Lockdown Extended in Tamil Nadu Till 14 June, Some Relaxations Given
Restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts of the state – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai – which continue to see high number of cases.
5-Level Unlock Guidelines Effective in Maharashtra from 7 June
Maharashtra on Friday announced 5-level 'Mission Begin Again' unlock guidelines, which would be effective from 7 June. Under the plan, areas will be categorised under five levels, depending on the positivity rate and percentage of occupancy of beds.
While there will be significant relaxations in Level 1 areas, strict curbs will be in place in Level 5 ones.
Shops and establishments would be allowed to remain open in Level 1 and 2 areas, till 4 pm on weekdays in Level 3 areas, and will be shut for Level 4 and 5.
Level 1 and 2 areas can also have private and government offices opening at 100 percent capacity. Malls, theatres, restaurants, public places, sports, gyms, public gatherings, marriages and funerals will be allowed in Level 1 areas.
