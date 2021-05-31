1.52 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,128 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.8 Cr
India on Monday, 31 May, reported 1,52,734 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,80,47,534. The death toll increased by 3,128 to 3,29,100.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 20,26,092 active cases, while 2,56,92,342 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,38,022 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Sunday reported 18,600 new cases and 402 deaths
- Lockdown-like restrictions have been extended in Maharashtra till 15 June, with relaxations to given on the basis of positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds
- More than 21.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began in January
Lockdown in Bihar Extended Till 8 June
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the lockdown in the state has been extended till 8 June.
This is the lowest daily new cases reported in 50 days, the Health Ministry pointed out.
"Active caseload further declines to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 91.60 percent. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 percent and daily positivity rate at 9.07 percent, less than 10 percent for seven consecutive days," it added.
16.83 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Sunday: ICMR
As many as 34,48,66,883 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 May, of which 16,83,135 were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
