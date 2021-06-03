Live
15,169 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, 576 in Delhi
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
i
Maharashtra on Wednesday, 2 June, reported 15,169 new coronavirus cases and 285 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 57,76,184 and the death toll to 96,751.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 576 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.78 percent, and 103 fatalities on Wednesday.
Snapshot
- Clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children have begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna
- The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed the Centre’s “Liberalised Vaccination Policy” as “arbitrary and irrational”, as it does not provide free vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group
- The Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrates 78.6-83.7% efficacy among elderly, as per data collected by authorities in Argentina, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!