India Reports Over 2.2 Lakh COVID Cases, TN Imposes 7-Day Lockdown

India on Monday, 24 May, reported 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,67,52,447. The death toll increased by 4,454 deaths in last 24 hours, to 3,03,720.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 27,20,716 active cases across the country, while 2,37,28,011 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,02,544 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.