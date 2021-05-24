India Reports Over 2.2 Lakh COVID Cases, TN Imposes 7-Day Lockdown
India on Monday, 24 May, reported 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,67,52,447. The death toll increased by 4,454 deaths in last 24 hours, to 3,03,720.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 27,20,716 active cases across the country, while 2,37,28,011 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,02,544 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- The partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 31 May
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the COVID-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended
- Lockdown in Rajasthan has been extended till 8 June
- More than 19.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
Haryana: Govt Launches Sanjeevni Pariyojn, an Integrated COVID Program
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched Sanjeevni Pariyojn, an integrated program for COVID-19. He said, “Post-COVID effects and third wave are challenges for the state. We've 20,000 oxygen beds including ventilators while COVID Centres have 30,000 beds.”
“We've to break the chain of the virus. We're using services of 200 students for online medical consultation. Doctors will supervise them,” he added.
He also said that state only got 1200-1400 injections of Black Fungus and we had 400 patients 2 days back, adding that the demand for injections is varying daily.
Uttarakhand: All Hospitals to Report Number of Deaths on Same Day
Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Monday, 24 May said that all the hospitals have been strictly instructed to report the number of death of the patients on the same day, failing which, strict action will be taken.
Tamil Nadu Imposes Week-Long Lockdown
The Tamil Nadu administration, on Sunday, imposed a week-long total lockdown in the state till 31 May. Only pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water supply, and newspaper distribution will be allowed in the state in view of the COVID-19 curbs, ANI reported.
The Department of Horticulture will tie up with local bodies to provide fruits and vegetables in all districts.
Over 19k Samples Tested for COVID on Sunday: ICMR
As many as 33,05,36,064 samples have been tested till 24 May, of which 19,28,127 samples were tested on Sunday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The daily positivity rate has declined to 11.34 percent, the Centre said.
