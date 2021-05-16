Live

COVID-19: India Reports 3.11 Lakh Cases in the Last 24 Hours

Second consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, 16 May, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, India, reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,18,458.

  • Delhi lockdown extended till 24 May
  • Delhi CM has written to Dr Reddy's for 67 Lakh Doses of Sputnik V
  • The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said no one will be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment for want of Aadhaar
  • Banned ULFA (I) announced it would halt all operations for the next three months citing the COVID-19 pandemic
12:33 PM , 16 May

Delhi Lockdown Extended for One More Week: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, “We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”

12:27 PM , 16 May

Chhattisgarh: Raigarh District Declared Containment Zone Till 31 May

Raigarh District in Chhattisgarh has been declared as a containment zone till 31 May.

  • Milk parlours allowed to open between 6 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Complete lockdown to be imposed on Sundays
12:27 PM , 16 May

Virus Is Spreading in Rural Areas

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said today, “The virus is spreading in rural areas also. We have started a door to door survey campaign in which a medicine packet will be provided to people with ILI (Influenza like illness) symptoms.”

11:38 AM , 16 May

24-hour Recoveries Outnumber Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days Decline of 55,344 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far

According to a government press release, 24-hour recoveries, reported on Sunday, have outnumbered Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days

  • Decline of 55,344 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours
  • India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore
  • More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far

