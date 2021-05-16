COVID-19: India Reports 3.11 Lakh Cases in the Last 24 Hours
Second consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, 16 May, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, India, reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,18,458.
- Delhi lockdown extended till 24 May
- Delhi CM has written to Dr Reddy's for 67 Lakh Doses of Sputnik V
- The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said no one will be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment for want of Aadhaar
- Banned ULFA (I) announced it would halt all operations for the next three months citing the COVID-19 pandemic
Delhi Lockdown Extended for One More Week: CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, “We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi.”
Chhattisgarh: Raigarh District Declared Containment Zone Till 31 May
Raigarh District in Chhattisgarh has been declared as a containment zone till 31 May.
- Milk parlours allowed to open between 6 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 7:30 pm
- Complete lockdown to be imposed on Sundays
Virus Is Spreading in Rural Areas
Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said today, “The virus is spreading in rural areas also. We have started a door to door survey campaign in which a medicine packet will be provided to people with ILI (Influenza like illness) symptoms.”
24-hour Recoveries Outnumber Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days Decline of 55,344 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far
According to a government press release, 24-hour recoveries, reported on Sunday, have outnumbered Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days
- Decline of 55,344 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours
- India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore
- More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far
