3.43 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,000 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.4 Cr

India on Friday, 14 May, reported 3,43,144 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,40,46,809. The death toll increased by 4,000 to 2,62,317.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,04,893 active cases across the country, while 2,00,79,599 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,44,776 discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload dropped by 5,632 on Friday.