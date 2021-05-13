3.62 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,120 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.37 Cr
India on Thursday, 13 May, reported 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,37,03,665. The death toll increased by 4,120 to 2,58,317.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,10,525 active cases across the country, while 1,97,34,823 patients have been discharged, with 3,52,181 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,781 new cases and 816 deaths
- Delhi recorded 13,287 new infections, with a positivity rate of 17 percent, and 300 fatalities
- A record 43,529 new cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 29.75 percent
- More than 17.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
18.64 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Wednesday: ICMR
As many as 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 12 May, of which 18,64,594 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
