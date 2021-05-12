3.48 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,205 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.33 Cr

India on Wednesday, 12 May, reported 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,33,40,938. The death toll increased by 4,205 to 2,54,197.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,04,099 active cases across the country, while 1,93,82,642 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,55,338 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Active cases dropped by 11,122 on Wednesday.