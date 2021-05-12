3.48 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,205 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.33 Cr
India on Wednesday, 12 May, reported 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,33,40,938. The death toll increased by 4,205 to 2,54,197.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,04,099 active cases across the country, while 1,93,82,642 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,55,338 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Active cases dropped by 11,122 on Wednesday.
- Delhi on Tuesday reported 12,481 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 17.76 percent, and 347 deaths
- Uttar Pradesh reported 20,463 new infections and 306 fatalities on Tuesday
- Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended by an expert panel for phase II and III clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds, reports said on Tuesday
Covaxin Recommended for Phase II/III Clinical Trials on 2-18 Age Group
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been recommended by an expert panel for phase II and III clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds, reports said on Tuesday.
19.83 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Tuesday: ICMR
As many as 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 11 May, of which 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
