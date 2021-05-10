3.66 L New COVID Cases, 3,754 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.26 Cr
India on Monday, 10 May, reported 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,26,62,575. The death toll increased by 3,754 to 2,46,116.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,45,237 active cases in the country, while 1,86,71,222 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,53,818 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- Karnataka on Sunday reported 47,930 new cases and 490 deaths
- Maharashtra reported 48,401 new infections and 572 fatalities on Sunday
- Haryana has extended the lockdown till 17 May amid the continuing COVID surge
- More than 17.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
319 COVID-19 Deaths in Delhi in Last 24 Hours
Delhi records 319 COVID-19 deaths, 12,651 new cases; positivity rate stands at 19.10 percent.
10 States, UTs Account for 73.91% of 3.66 Lakh New COVID Cases
Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among the 10 states/UTs accounting for 73.91 percent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered on Monday, the Health Ministry said.
COVID Curfew in Uttarakhand from 11 to 18 May
A 'COVID curfew' will be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6 am on 11 May till 6 am on 18 May to curb the spread of infections.
Shops selling fruits, vegetable and dairy items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. Shopping malls, market complexes gyms, theatres, bars, liquor shops, etc, have been ordered to remain shut, reported ANI.
