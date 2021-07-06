34,703 New COVID-19 Cases, 553 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.06 Cr
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Tuesday, 6 July, reported 34,703 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,06,19,932. The death toll increased by 553 to 4,03,281.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,64,357 active cases across the country, while 2,97,52,294 patients have been discharged so far, with 51,864 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,740 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 61,04,917 and the death toll to 1,23,136
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 54 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent, and two deaths on Monday
More than 35.75 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
Normal economic activities were allowed to resume in Bengaluru from Monday, with the government announcing a slew of relaxations
Delhi further relaxed COVID-19 curbs from Monday, with stadiums and sports complexes allowed to reopen on a normal basis, but without spectators
