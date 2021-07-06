34,703 New COVID-19 Cases, 553 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.06 Cr

India on Tuesday, 6 July, reported 34,703 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,06,19,932. The death toll increased by 553 to 4,03,281.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,64,357 active cases across the country, while 2,97,52,294 patients have been discharged so far, with 51,864 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.