44,111 New COVID-19 Cases; 738 Deaths See India Cross 4 Lakh Toll
India on Saturday, 3 July, reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,02,362. The death toll increased by 738 to 4,00,312.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,95,533 active cases across the country, while 2,96,05,779 patients have been discharged so far, with 57,477 discharged in the last 24 hours.
Delhi reported 92 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent, and four deaths on Friday
More than 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
Covaxin Shows 77.8% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials: Bharat Biotech
In its phase 3 clinical trial results, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin showed 77.8 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, the manufacturer of the indigenous vaccine said in a statement.
The company has also stated that Covaxin has demonstrated 93.4 percent effusiveness against severe symptomatic COVID and 65.2 percent against the Delta variant. The vaccine was found to offer 63.6 percent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.
According to the clinical trail preprint, a study which has not been peer reviewed, phase 3 trials were conducted in 25 Indian hospitals in a double-blind, randomised method.
