44,111 New COVID-19 Cases; 738 Deaths See India Cross 4 Lakh Toll

India on Saturday, 3 July, reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,02,362. The death toll increased by 738 to 4,00,312.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,95,533 active cases across the country, while 2,96,05,779 patients have been discharged so far, with 57,477 discharged in the last 24 hours.