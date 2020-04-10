COVID-19: IPS Officer to Be Probed for Travel Nod to Wadhawans

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday, 10 April, said that the state government will probe Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta's role in allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel despite the ongoing lockdown.

He said that Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik will conduct the probe.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

In a video statement, Deshmukh said that action will be taken against the Wadhawans under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of the IPC, section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act and section 11 of the COVID-19 regulations.

Gupta, who is special principal secretary in the state home department, is a senior IPS officer.