India Must End Internet Curbs Amid COVID-19: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch, in a statement on Monday, 30 March, asked countries, including India, to end their internet shutdowns in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic better.

Since February, India has witnessed blocks to internet access in Manipur, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh.

The latest case was reported from Manipur, where the government “had ordered shutdown of mobile Internet services in the state for three days from 16th March to prevent misuse of social media to spread hate video messages and images following clashes between two villages over a land dispute,” according to interntshutdowns.in, maintained by SFLC.In.



The statement read,