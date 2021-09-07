31,222 New COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths in India; Over 3.92 Lakh Active Cases

India on Tuesday, 7 September, reported 31,222 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,58,843. The death toll increased by 290 to 4,41,042.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,92,864 active cases across the country, while 3,22,24,937 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,942 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 53,31,89,348 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 September, of which 15,26,056 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.