31,222 New COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths in India; Over 3.92 Lakh Active Cases
More than 69.90 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
India on Tuesday, 7 September, reported 31,222 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,30,58,843. The death toll increased by 290 to 4,41,042.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,92,864 active cases across the country, while 3,22,24,937 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,942 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
As many as 53,31,89,348 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 September, of which 15,26,056 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Among the states, Kerala reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 19,688 new infections. Maharashtra was a distant second with 3,626 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 69.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.