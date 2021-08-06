44,643 New COVID Cases, 464 Deaths in India; Over 4.14 L Active Cases
More than 49.53 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
India on Friday, 6 August, reported 44,643 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,18,56,757. The death toll increased by 464 to 4,26,754.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,14,159 active cases across the country, while 3,10,15,844 patients have been discharged so far, with 41,096 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported the highest number of cases among states on Thursday with 22,040 new infections, followed by Maharashtra with 9,026 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than 49.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
